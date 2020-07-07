Jarrett

Radio veterans DON JARRETT was let go from his PD/morning host position at RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KTHK (105.5 & 105.9 THE HAWK)/IDAHO FALLS, ID YESTERDAY (7/6) after seven years with the company.

He notes that during his tenure, THE HAWK was nominated four times, including this year, for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s Small Market Station of the Year Award. His radio career includes previous stints with PEAK BROADCASTING, CITADEL BROADCASTING and CUMULUS MEDIA.

JARRETT is searching for his next opportunity and can be reached here.

