Partners With Alpha Libraries

AUDIOWORKS LLC is partnering with ALPHA LIBRARIES FOR RADIO to make full-service, agency-quality audio production available to radio stations across the UNITED STATES.

“When I’m told listeners don’t like commercials, I throw the challenge flag,” said AUDIOWORKS LLC’s principal Copywriter and Producer CRAIG MICHAELS. “Every FEBRUARY, people tune in to THE SUPER BOWL specifically to watch the ads, because they know they’ll be entertained. Some of those spots became cultural touchstones. Our imaginative team was brought together to work with account executives and clients to do the same for radio - create spots that are as entertaining as the programming."

« see more Net News