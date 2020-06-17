Soon To Be Part Of SiriusXM

FOX BUSINESS is reporting SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC., "is near a deal to buy E.W SCRIPPS CO ’s STITCHER INC. podcasting unit for around $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter."

ALL ACCESS reported several weeks ago (NET NEWS 6/25) that SCRIPPS was talking to potential buyers for the podcast firm, which comprises the original STITCHER, which it bought in 2016, and sales arm MIDROLL MEDIA and its EARWOLF comedy network, which were acquired in 2015.

