Maze Jackson (Photo: Robert Feder)

ROBERT FEDER reports MIDWAY News-Talk WVON-A/CHICAGO morning host MAZE JACKSON, "resigned last week, taking co-host TODD STROGER and producer SONIA ESCOBAR with him.

“The long and short of it is I was censored by station management and told that I could no longer discuss the mayor, anything that could be connected with her, and to cut off any callers that were critical of her,” JACKSON told FEDER. “I could not accept the censorship, so I chose to resign.”

