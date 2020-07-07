Now Alt

PULSE MEDIA/MONTGOMERY, AL has moved its Top 40 station THE BUZZ to Alternative. The change happened over the holiday weekend.

Mainstream Alternative acts will be THE BUZZ' core but the station will also focus on local acts in regular rotation.

THE JOHN AND HEIDI SHOW continues in the morning with CLOUDCASTRADIO's CHRIS RUSSELL in middays and CINDY SCOTT in afternoons.

THE BUZZ is on TUNEIN RADIO and on THEBUZZMONTGOMERY.COM.

« see more Net News