JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS takes to the company blog to share, "Last week in a series of posts, we talked about how email databases are a critically important conduit of any radio station's communication strategy. Aside from the relatively low expense of growing and maintaining an effective email program, there is a strong advantage for radio sales department in terms of targeting, as well as establishing ROI for advertisers and sponsors.

"Some stations have gone it alone -- and done an excellent job of building, developing, and strategically deploying an email database. But they are too few and far between. Outside marketing companies like Aptivada and Second Street are in the business of helping stations grow their database armies -- and both do a good job of creating mechanisms for capturing email addresses – and then putting them into smart, tactical use.

"Email may be 'old school' as marketing avenues go, but its ability to capture attention -- even in this landscape where seemingly everyone acknowledges they get way too many emails -- is excellent, especially during COVID-19."

