KATIE BRIGHT has joined CAPITOL NASHVILLE as Dir./MIDWEST promotion, effective TODAY (7/7). She succeeds BRENT JONES, who departed the company last month after 25 years (NET NEWS 6/25). BRIGHT comes to the CAPITOL team after 10 months on the morning show at ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 6/23). Prior to that, she held the National Director/Promotion position for WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, after starting with the company as the MIDWEST/NORTHEAST Regional.

"I could not be more thrilled about KATIE's decision to join us as the newest member of the CAPITOL NASHVILLE promotion team as Director, Regional Promotion, MIDWEST," said CAPITOL VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG. "To recruit someone with KATIE's credentials and experience 'just when you need it' is unusual. She brings hands-on experience and a vast knowledge of the evolving radio, media and recording businesses. I'm confident KATIE is the perfect addition to the CAPITOL NASHVILLE all-star promotion staff."

"It's so good to be back," said BRIGHT. "I've deeply missed the relationships, the music, the hustle, the teamwork, the highs (and lows). Joining [UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion] ROYCE [RISSER], BOBBY and the extraordinary team of regionals at CAPITOL feels like I've hit the Mega Jackpot! I'm proud to join the UMG NASHVILLE family."

