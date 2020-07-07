Harren

Music production company SOUNDSTRIPE has added 20-year music industry veteran JAY HARREN as VP/Music, based in the company's NASHVILLE office. In the role, he will direct the vision and daily operations of SOUNDSTRIPE'S music division, develop and implement strategy, manage label operations, and maximize revenue from the company’s catalog via streaming, publishing and sync opportunities.

Prior stints for HARREN include his role as MD of Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA as well as founder of new music discovery program "Sunday school," A&R Manager at COLUMBIA RECORDS, VP/A&R and Artist Development at DESCENDANT RECORDS, and most recently, Head of Music Partnerships at ticketing company STUBHUB. In addition to his role at SOUNDSTRIPE, HARREN is an adjunct professor at BElMONT UNIVERSITY'S MIKE CURB COLLEGE OF MUSIC BUSINESS in NASHVILLE, teaching the class "Entertainment in NEW YORK."

"JAY has an amazing track record in the music industry and a reputation for innovation,” said SOUNDSTRIPE co-founder/CEO MICAH SANNAN. “His incredible taste in music, eye for lucrative partnerships, and experience managing vast music industry teams make him the perfect choice to take our music division to the next level.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of a forward-thinking music company that truly embraces artist-friendly values and smart business practices,” said HARREN. “When I became aware of SOUNDSTRIPE and their vision for the future of the music business, as well as their core values, I instantly knew that I wanted to be a part of the team there, and I’m so grateful that it’s actually happening!”

