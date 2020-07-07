Partnership

The RECORDING ACADEMY has partnered with COLOR OF CHANGE, the nation's largest online racial justice organization, to promote social change within the music industry, reports BUSINESS WIRE.

To get the partnership started, the RECORDING ACADEMY has made a $1 million donation to the non-profit organization.

The two will work together to identify opportunities to drive change in the music industry. The alliance will be specifically dedicated to building power for Black music creators and professionals.

This will include the creation of a Black music advisory group, an industry-wide (virtual) diversity and inclusion summit, a RECORDING ACADEMY membership campaign focused on the Black music community, and partnership in advocacy and legislative efforts.

In addition, COLOR OF CHANGE will advise on the development and implementation of an “Inclusion Rider and Toolkit,” which the ACADEMY plans to introduce later this year.

According to BUSINESS WIRE, The RECORDING ACADEMY's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES said, "The RECORDING ACADEMY has entered a new chapter of transformative change, and we are honored to partner with COLOR OF CHANGE as we work together to set new standards to elevate Black music creators and build a more diverse and equitable industry."

BUSINESS WIRE has more.

« back to Net News