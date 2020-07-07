New Partnership

UNIVERSAL MUSIC INDIA (UMI) announced an exclusive multi-year, global distribution deal with leading INDIAN music company DESI MELODIES, a company founded by lyricist/singer JAANI and director/filmmaker ARVINDR KHAIRA.

UMI will exclusively distribute all audio recordings from the DESI MELODIES label catalog, including past releases, future non-film releases and all other projects, where rights are retained by the label worldwide.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC INDIA and SOUTH ASIA Managing Director/CEO DEVRAJ SANYAL said, "Music in INDIA is evolving rapidly and now is an exciting time to see how artists, labels, innovators and entrepreneurs can adapt to this changing landscape. At UNIVERSAL MUSIC INDIA, we strongly believe in creating music that can transcend regional popularity and local languages, to reach the widest possible audience worldwide.

"UMI continues to be committed to transforming the non-film music market, with the aim of giving INDIAN music and artists a global platform to find success. We share these beliefs with our new partners at DESI MELODIES, who in recent years have revitalized PUNJABI music, and have helped introduce it to new audiences around the world. We are excited to welcome DESI MELODIES to the UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP family and look forward to many successes together in the future."

DESI MELODIES Managing Director JANNI said, "DESI MELODIES has the legacy of great music, great songs and producing great artists. With the same spirit, we have collaborated with UNIVERSAL MUSIC to bring in some illustrious PUNJABI hits to national and global audiences. PUNJABI music and its culture have intense vibrancy that is reflected in the artists and music coming out of the region today and is fast becoming a massive cultural choice for most younger consumers, even to BOLLYWOOD. We are quite optimistic that this collaboration will create a new benchmark in the INDIAN music industry.”

The first release from DESI MELODIES/UMI will be released later this month.

« see more Net News