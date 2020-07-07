UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has been named ASCAP’s 2020 LATIN Publisher of the Year. The honor was recognized virtually at the 28th annual EL PREMIO ASCAP AWARDS, which celebrate the songwriters and publishers of the year's most-performed SPANISH-language songs of 2019 in the UNITED STATES.

In addition, UMPG songwriters received top honors from ASCAP, with BAD BUNNY named Songwriter of the Year and ROMEO SANTOS named Songwriter/Artist of the Year. UMPG also represents the Song of the Year, "Con Calma," co-written by MICHAEL GRIER, EDMOND LEARY, TERRY MOLTKE and MC SHAN.

UMPG represents twenty songs that were awarded as ASCAP’s Most Performed Songs.

UMPG President for LATIN AMERICA and U.S. LATIN ALEXANDRA LIOUTIKOFF said, "It is an incredible honor to be named Publisher of the Year, a prestigious industry recognition which our talented family of songwriters helped us to achieve. We warmly congratulate our writers whose effort, passion and dedication to their craft has defined the sound of LATIN music in the last year. I also want to thank our outstanding team who share in this achievement for their hard work."

