Michael Kindhart

PREMIERE NETWORKS has promoted MICHAEL KINDHART from Sr. Dir./Operations, Affiliate Sales to VP/Operations, Affiliate Sales. Based in NASHVILLE, KINDHART will report to VP of Affiliate Sales PETER TRIPI.

“MICHAEL’s contributions to our Affiliate Sales division have been significant,” said TRIPI. “He is constantly searching for ways to enhance our business through collaboration and by providing the best possible tools and resources to serve our affiliates and partners. This is a well-deserved promotion and I’m proud to have him on the team!”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with PREMIERE’s affiliate sales group as they continue to expand the massive reach of our industry-leading programs and services,” said KINDHART. “From my colleagues across the country to our radio partners around the world, it’s an honor to be in business with the best. I’ve enjoyed my time at PREMIERE since day one, and I’m truly grateful to PETER and the entire team for their support.”

KINDHART joined PREMIERE NETWORKS in 2006 and has served the company in various capacities.

« see more Net News