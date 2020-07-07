New Lineup

ESPN RADIO has made its new lineup official, launching new morning and afternoon shows on AUGUST 17th.

The new morning show will include former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES morning co-host KEYSHAWN JOHNSON with former DUKE basketball star JAY WILLIAMS and SPORTSCENTER anchor ZUBIN MEHENTI, replacing the current "GOLIC & WINGO," with MIKE GOLIC and TREY WINGO coming to the end of their contracts with the network. The new show, like the show it is replacing, will be simulcast on ESPN2 6-8a (ET) and ESPNEWS 6-10a.

In middays, "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" will air 10a-noon (ET), losing an hour to clear the way for "GET UP" host MIKE GREENBERG to return to radio for noon-2p; GREENBERG was the longtime co-host of ESPN RADIO's "MIKE & MIKE IN THE MORNING" alongside GOLIC before moving to TV.

"FIRST TAKE" co-host MAX KELLERMAN will be returning to radio for 2-4p (ET), while "GOLIC & WINGO" third-chair MIKE GOLIC JR. is being paired with WNBA LOS ANGELES SPARKS forward and ESPN analyst CHINEY OGWUMIKE for "CHINEY & GOLIC JR." 4-7p. SARAH SPAIN is being cut back from 6-9p to 7-9p and is being re-teamed with JASON FITZ, her former radio co-host who has most recently been hosting "FIRST TAKE, YOUR TAKE" in middays, for 7-9p. FREDDIE COLEMAN and IAN FITZSIMMONS continue in late evenings.

LE BATARD, GREENBERG, KELLERMAN, and "CHINEY & GOLIC JR." will all be simulcast on ESPNEWS, as is the current daytime lineup.

“In radio there is an intimacy in the relationship with the audience that is different from any other medium,” said GREENBERG. “I have always enjoyed that and am really looking forward to rediscovering it.”

“Our new lineup will provide sports fans informative and engaging content throughout the week from hosts who all have radio experience,” said EVP/Exec. Editor NORBY WILLIAMSON. “They know how to connect with fans and keep them invested in the programming. Our listeners will hear diverse perspectives on key topics from some of the most talented, knowledgeable and contemporary voices in the industry.”

SVP/Production DAVID ROBERTS said. “This lineup and approach underscores our commitment to expanding the scope and impact of some of our industry’s most versatile voices throughout the day and night.”

OGWUMIKE said, "I cherish this moment and opportunity, now more than ever. To co-host a daily, national platform is a reflection of ESPN's understanding that voices like mine matter. I am thrilled to represent this rising generation alongside my new teammate GOLIC JR., a close friend and exceptional talent."

