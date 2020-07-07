Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

ALL ACCESS Recaps JUNE 2020 Day One

Keeping track of what day it is has been challenging enough. Now we have to know the month, too? The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., along with our socially distant friends at XTRENDS, are ready to dive into, uh, oh right – JUNE. While here in the real world things keep changing on a daily basis, back when this book was in the field (5/21-6/17) things were a bit different. Cities were in the process of opening up and more people were getting back in their cars. This survey was also conducted during the hundreds and hundreds of Black Lives Matter protests that swept the country. How this convergence of events affected radio listening is the subject of our TED talk.

NEW YORK: No Static At All

Let’s begin with the weirdness. As you are likely aware, both SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) and SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR) had encoding issues for the first week of the survey. This not only affected their ultimate shares but had an impact on overall market PUMM. Fortunately for WSKQ, the station remained #1 6+ (8.7-6.6). However, it was forced to share the moment with ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F, which had its highest share in over a year (5.8-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) remained at #3 (5.7-5.9). The station remained #1 in cume (2,257,700-2,770,700) – an increase of 22.7%. The entire market cume rose by 9.3%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) stood alone at #4 as it, too, posted its largest share in over a year (4.9-5.7). MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS stepped up to #5 (4.5-5.1) while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WXNY (X 96.3) jumped four places to #6 with, you guessed it, the station’s highest share in over a year (3.2-4.5). ENTERCOM News WINS-A slid to #7 (4.9-4.2) and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) (3.5-4.2). In case you were wondering, WPAT went from #13 to #15 (3.0-2.8).

WSKQ ended a strong four-book surge but remained #1 25-54 for the third straight survey. A flat WLTW repeated at #2 while WCBS-F was back at #3 again with its best outing in over a year. WXNY was up three slots to #4 – just two books ago the station was #13. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) slipped to #5 despite a small increase while WHTZ dipped to #6 with a slightly smaller increase. It was tied with WBLS, which moved up from a tie at #7 as it ended a three-book slide.

WSKQ did take a share hit 18-34, but the station was in double digits for the seventh book in a row as it remained a dominant #1. WLTW ended a five-book slide as it repeated at #2. WXNY stepped up to #3 with – again – its highest score in over a year. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) stepped down to #4 despite ending a three-book slide. WHTZ remained at #5 after posting its first up book since OCTOBER. WWPR ended a four-book slide as it stepped up to #6.

For the sixth straight survey, WSKQ was #1 18-49. The station did end a two-book run in double-digit territory but held about a three-share lead over #2 WLTW, which was up a bit. WCBS-F moved up two places to #3 with its best showing in over a year. WWPR slipped to #4 despite a solid increase. WHTZ dropped a spot to #5 despite a solid gain and was tied with WQHT, which advanced from a tie at #7. WXNY was a beat behind those two as it moved up to #7.

LOS ANGELES: Earth Tunes

While all may not be right with the world, ENTERCOM Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) continued to spin on its proper axis. The station was #1 6+ for the second book in a row (5.6-5.7). It also topped the cume chart for the fourth book in a row (1,891,300-2,137,800) – an increase of 13.0% from the previous survey. Overall, market cume was up 3.9%. iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST ended a five-book slide (4.2-5.1) as it moved up three places to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) remained at #3 with its highest share since OCTOBER (4.5-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A slipped to #4 (4.6-4.4) while ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) stepped down to #5 (4.3-4.1). ENTERCOM News KNX-A had its best showing in over a year (2.9-3.9) as it jumped from #12 to #6.

The earth did not move for KRTH as the station repeated at #1 25-54 with a slight decrease. KBIG remained #2 with a slight increase but was still about a half share off the lead. Last month five – count ‘em – five stations were tied at #4. KOST broke from that pack and stepped up to #3 with a solid increase. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) slipped to #4 despite a slight increase. It was tied with a stationary iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS, which had a small increase. Both UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) and ENTERCOM Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK-FM) remained tied but this time it was at #6. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSCA (LA 101.9) fell from #4 to #14.

KIIS had its best 18-34 book since FEBRUARY as it remained #1 by a razor-thin margin over KBIG, which repeated at #2 after posting its best number in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) leapt from a tie at #7 to #3 with easily its best book in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) stepped up to #4 with a solid increase while MERUELO Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106) slipped to #5 with a slight decrease. KRTH fell to #6 with its lowest total since FEBRUARY.

KRTH was off 18-49 but still managed to remain in the lead. However, it was forced to share with KBIG, which moved up for the tie with its first up book since JANUARY. KOST bounced back from a down book as it moved up three slots to #3. KIIS and KLAX had been tied at #3. Both stations were up but still dropped to #4 and #5, respectively. KRRL had its best showing since JULY as it rocketed from a tie at #12 to #6. KLVE slipped to #7 where it was paired with the suddenly resurgent KYSR.

CHICAGO: I Got The News

The news remained very good for ENTERCOM News WBBM-A. The station was #1 6+ for the fifth book in a row (7.0-6.9). HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (THE DRIVE 97.1) was flat for the second straight survey (6.4-6.4) to remain at #2. The station also repeated as the 6+ cume leader (980,300-1,226,600) – an increase of 25.1%. The market cume rose by 7.2%. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) stepped up to #3 with its highest share since the bells were ringing that sad, sad news (5.2-5.6). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) stood alone at #4 (5.2-5.5). CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS-F took three steps upward to #5 with its highest mark in over a year (4.6-5.2). NEXSTAR N/T WGN-A slid four places to #7 (5.3-4.5).

It was a classic month for WLS-F as the station rose from #3 to #1 25-54. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1) also had a good outing as it went from #5 to #2. Both stations posted their largest shares in over a year. Last month, WDRV and cluster mate HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) shared the demo lead. WDRV was up slightly but slipped to #3 while WTMX was down slightly as it stepped down to #4. WLIT was up to #5 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ slipped to #6 with its lowest total since FEBRUARY.

Though it was off a bit, WDRV was #1 18-34 for the third book in a row. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX stepped up to #2 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM) advanced to #3 as it regained all of last month’s large share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI remained at #4 with a small gain. However, it had company as WLS-F moved up from #8 with its fourth straight up book. WTMX fell from #2 to #6 as it returned most of last month’s massive increase. WOJO was up four slots to #7 while SBS Regional Mexican WLEY (LA LEY 107.9) fell three places to #8.

There was quite a bit of turbulence in the 18-49 waters. WOJO leapt from #6 to #1 with its best book since JANUARY. WLS-F rose two places to #2 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER. WDRV and WTMX had been tied at #1 last survey. WDRV stepped down to #3. WTMX slipped to #4 where it was tied with two stations on the rise – WKQX and WGCI. WKSC ended a three-book slide as it moved up three places to #7. WBEZ fell from #3 to #8 and was tied with WLEY, which dropped from a tie at #4.

SAN FRANCISCO: Back Then Forth

Book after book, the 6+ arena is dominated by ENTERCOM News KCBS-A and KQED INC. N/T KQED. In the absence of holiday tuneage, these stations are usually in the top two spots. This time KCBS-A moved back up to #1 (8.5-8.9) while KQED stepped down to #2 (8.7-7.8). The music winner this time was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL, which stepped up to #3 with its best performance in over a year (3.9-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) stepped back to #4 as it ended a five-book surge (5.2-4.6). However, it became the leading 6+ cume station (710,000-791,400). Its 11.5% increase was about twice that of the market, which grew by 5.6%. CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) and BONNEVILLE AC KOIT had been locked together at #4. KSAN slipped to #5 (3.9-3.9) while KOIT dropped to #6 (3.9-3.4).

For the third straight survey, KQED and KMEL were #1 and #2, respectively, 25-54. However, KQED was off slightly while KMEL had its best book since NOVEMBER. As a result, the stations were less than a half share distant. KCBS-A was up three places to #3 with a slight increase while KOIT remained at #4 with a small loss. BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) and ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @97.3) both had strong increases as they rose up and into a tie at #5. KSAN fell four slots to #7 as it ended a robust three-book surge.

KMEL had a strong 18-34 increase and opened up a commanding lead over the rest of the field. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KLYD (WILD 94.9) was up to #2 with a small loss and was more than three shares behind its cluster mate. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) moved up to #3 with its highest share in over a year. KOIT remained at #4 with a modest decrease and was forced to share with two other stations. KMVQ stepped up from a tie at #6 with a solid increase while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KVVF (LATINO MIX 105.7 & 100.7) advanced from a tie at #8 with its largest share in over a year. KISQ dropped from #2 to a tie at #10 after returning most of last month’s massive increase.

For the first time since DECEMBER, KMEL was #1 18-49 thanks to a strong share increase. KQED stepped back to #2 with a slight loss while KOIT moved up to #3 despite a modest decrease. KMVQ was up to #4 thanks to its first up book since JANUARY. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSOL (QUE BUENO 98.9/99.1) rose four spots to #5 as it regained some of the share it lost last month. KISQ dropped four places to #6 as it ended a five-book surge, while KYLD slipped to #7.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Nip And Tuck

For the fifth time in the last six surveys, SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY was #1 6+ (6.0-6.1). This time it just edged out iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS-FM), which slipped to #2 after returning a good portion of last month’s share increase (6.6-5.9). The station remained the cume leader (1,156,200-1,229,300). It gained 6.3% while the market was up 3.1%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) remained at #3 (5.1-4.8) while ENTERCOM Classic Hits KLUV repeated at #4 (5.0-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (NOW 102.9) had its best outing since DECEMBER (3.9-4.6) as it took two steps forward to #5. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) had a small loss (4.5-4.1) but fell four spots in the rankings to #9.

KHKS was off a bit 25-54 but was still in solid control of the demo. KKDA was also down but held on to its #2 position and was under a share off the lead. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) had its best book in over a year as it rose from a tie at #7 to #3. CUMULUS Country KSCS stood alone at #4 with a slight increase. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK-FM) bounced back from a down book and returned to the #5 position. KLTY was just a step behind at #6 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) slid to #7 with a small loss while KZPS fell six places to #9 as it returned all of last month’s big increase.

KHKS cruised to another 18-34 victory. Though it could not duplicate last month’s double-digit share, the station still held a commanding lead over KDMX, which moved up to #2 as it rebounded from a down book. KKDA slipped to #3 with its lowest share since JANUARY while CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) moved up to #4 as it ended a somewhat steep two-book slide. KLNO was up three slots to #5 while KEGL fell three slots to #6. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) also dropped three spots to end up at #7. KSCS dropped from a tie at #5 to #9.

Though it gave back a good portion of last month’s huge increase, KHKS remained a strong #1 18-49. KLNO was up to #2 with its best book in over a year yet still trailed the leader by about a share. KKDA slipped to #3 as it ended a three-book surge. KEGL stepped down to #4 with its first down book since NOVEMBER. KJKK had its best outing in over a year as it advanced from #11 to #5. KLTY was up two places to #6 with a small increase while KBFB dropped to #7, thus ending a three-book surge. KSCS and KZPS had been tied at #5. However, both fell in the standings and wound up in a tie at #8 and #13, respectively.

So ends round one of our foray into JUNE. Wear a mask and stay tuned as The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with another round of ratings drama. This will feature HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

In the meantime, you could subscribe to our blog. We have been diligently posting some great links that will help radio weather this crisis. It’s some very useful stuff. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About RESEARCH DIRECTOR, Inc.: RESEARCH DIRECTOR, Inc. is based in ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research.

For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ResearchDirectorInc

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/ResearchDirectorInc

TWITTER: @ResearchDirectr

« see more Net News