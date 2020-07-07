Nominees

SABAN MUSIC GROUP artists PITBULL and REYKON are among the nominees at the upcoming PREMIOS JUVENTUD (Youth Awards).

PITBULL's single, "I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" is nominated for the Quarentune Award (songs born during quarantine). A portion of sales proceeds from the song go to the charities Feeding America, and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

The artist scored a second nomination for Traffic Jam (songs you listen to while stuck in traffic) with the song "Me Quedaré Contigo" featuring NE-YO, LENIER & EL MICHA.

Meanwhile, labelmate and COLOMBIAN singer/songwriter REYKON is nominated for OMG Collaboration for his single "Perriando" (La Murga Remix) featuring WILLIE COLON. The song became a worldwide hit, reaching #1 on the Tropical Chart.

The nominees were revealed today (7/7) and voting continues through JULY 21. The awards will be presented AUGUST 13 on UNIVISION. Check here for a list of nominees and to cast your vote.

« see more Net News