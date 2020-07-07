WXCY

FOREVER MEDIA Country WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE has reshuffled its on-air lineup, effective TODAY (7/7). PD TYLER DANIEL moves from afternoons to morning co-host, joining PAULA RYAN on the air. He replaces BLAIR THOMAS, who departed the station in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/27). DANIEL and RYAN previously hosted mornings together at WXCY from 2009 through early 2019.

RYAN is also now tracking middays as TIM HARLEY segues from middays to afternoons, replacing DANIEL. AMANDA LYNN, who works on the administrative side at the station and had previously been on the air on SUNDAY evenings, takes over nights from JEFF HUNT, who recently departed (NET NEWS 6/29). She will retain her weekend duties. DANIEL also recently added MD responsibilities at the station, previously handled by HUNT.

« back to Net News