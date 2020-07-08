J. Mike Cox Is New PD.

APPALACHIAN EDUCATIONAL COMMUNICATION CORPORATION Non-Comm Christian WHCB (THE BLESSING 91.5)/BLOUNTVILLE, TN has named J. Mike Cox as PD.

GM Dr. KENNETH HILL said, “WHCB is a unique station with a need for a program director that has an understanding of the people who listen to and support this station. This candidate for Program Director has that understanding. I think J. Mike Cox will do a great job for us.”

COX said, “Heralding CHRIST’s Blessings has been a focus of WHCB’s ministry for over 35 years. I am simultaneously humbled and excited at this new challenge to help lead the ministry in the future.”

COX most recently served as Production Coordinator and Staff Meteorologist for the station.

