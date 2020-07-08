Broader Reach

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO (CPR) Triple A-Indie Rock KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER has just celebrated its first anniversary since being revamped and announced it has broadened its geographic footprint in COLORADO.

In APRIL, INDIE 102.3 began airing in COLORADO SPRINGS at 102.1 (and 1490 AM). The signals became available when CPR NEWS station KRCC/COLORADO SPRINGS no longer needed them. In JUNE, they began airing In the VAIL VALLEY at 88.5, which transferred ownership of the signal from ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA to CPR.

“The expansion of INDIE 102.3 to new areas of COLORADO comes at a moment when exploring local music through live shows is nearly impossible,” said PD WILLOBEE CARLAN. “When we launched a year ago, we didn’t know just how important musical escape would be in 2020. We’re thrilled to bring our commitment to music discovery to a larger group of COLORADANS.

