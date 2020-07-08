On The Move, Soon To Be Banned?

TIKTOK, one of the fastest growing social/participatory video platforms in the world and parent company BYTEDANCE announced that its making a hasty exit from HONG KONG following a tightening of controls by the CHINESE government.

Relations with CHINA have been rocky at best since TRUMP's trade war was launched, and during an interview with FOX NEWS' THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, US Secretary Of State MIKE POMPEO indicated that the US is “certainly looking at” the banning of CHINESE social media apps in the country, while claiming that TIKTOK in particular is handing private user data to “the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY” (something the platform’s reps strenuously deny), according to MUSICBUSINESSWORLDWIDE.COM.

All of this has sent big waves of concerns to artists, influencers, creators, and labels alike who have spawned huge hit songs via TIKTOK's viral sharing among younger users/influencers, generating many millions of dollars in downloads and vast amounts of airplay.

POMPEO added, "We’re taking this very seriously, we’re certainly looking at it. With respect to CHINESE apps on people’s cellphones, I can assure you the UNITED STATES will get this one right too. I don’t want to get out in front of the President, but it’s something we’re looking at.”

POMPEO added that US citizens shouldn’t download TIKTOK, “only [do so] if you want your private information in the hands of the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY.”

A TIKTOK spokesperson commented: “TIKTOK is led by an AMERICAN CEO, ex-DISNEY exec KEVIN MAYER, who joined in MAY (NET NEWS 5/18/20), with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US.

“We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the CHINESE government, nor would we do so if asked.”

TIKTOK has around 30 million active users in the UNITED STATES and according to SENSORTOWER. TIKTOK had surpassed 2 billion downloads worldwide back in APRIL.

All of this on the heels of INDIA’s government which announced last MONDAY (6/29) that it was blocking 59 CHINESE-owned mobile apps, including TIKTOK and TENCENT’s QQ MUSIC, from app stores in its country. INDIA accounts for 30.3% of TIKTOK's downloads.

And on JULY 5th, AUSTRALIA is also now looking at banning TIKTOK from app stores in its country. 1.6 million AUSTRALIANS use TIKTOK.

