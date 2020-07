Julezz Castañon

RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX midday personality JULEZZ CASTAÑON has left the building. She made the announcement on social media yesterday (7/7). CASTAÑON had been with the station for over five years in various positions including time as a morning co-host.

No word on what CASTAÑON's plans are.

