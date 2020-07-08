Brian Moore

In a downsize move TOWNSQUARE AC WOBM/TOMS RIVER, NJ ends its 16 year association with BRIAN MOORE.

He tells ALL ACCESS, "I started with the station in 2004 doing middays and then moved to afternoons which I did for three years. Then after the financial bubble burst of 07/08 and a brief stint at another company, returned to do part time, then became the 8p-Midnight tracker pretty much from 2010 through yesterday. The split was very amicable, and I have nothing but respect for the talented team at TOWNSQUARE. I have a day gig but would welcome another remote tracking opportunity with A/C or Classic Hits."

Reach MOORE at (732) 539-9837.

