Sold

FLINN BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Contemporary Christian KLSK/GREAT FALLS, MT and KWLR/BIGELOW, AR; GEORGE S. FLINN, JR. is selling WQJB/STATE COLLEGE, MS; WKGF/GRENADA, MS; WKIF/HOLLY SPRINGS, MS; WKFF/SARDIS, MS; WBZS/SHAWSVILLE, VA and WXRA/INGLIS, FL; and FLINN's BROADCASTING FOR THE CHALLENGED, INC. is selling WKWR/KEY WEST, FL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $3.4 million. All are affiliates of EMF's K-LOVE format but WXRA, an AIR1 affiliate, and WBZS, which briefly aired a COVID-19 information format.

In other filings with the FCC, VMT MEDIA, INC. is selling News-Talk WLIR-F (simulcast of WABC-A/NEW YORK)/HAMPTON BAYS, NY to RED APPLE MEDIA, INC. for $900,000 less already-paid time brokerage fees, converting the recently-announced time brokerage agreement into an outright purchase.

CREEK MEDIA, LLC is selling Gospel WDDO-A/PERRY, GA to THE GLORY MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $55,000.

LA ZETA 95.7 INC. is swapping Spanish Hits KETU-A (LA DIFERENTE)/CATOOSA-TULSA, OK and $10,000 to RADIO LAS AMERICAS ARKANSAS, LLC for Regional Mexican KLTK-A (LAS AMERICAS 1140 AM)/CENTERTON-FAYETTEVILLE, AR.

Applying for STAs were FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KXFR/SOCORRO, NM, reduced power due to failure in RF cards); iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC (WCHI-A/CHILLICOTHE, OH, long wire antenna); TOWNSQUARE MEDIA POUGHKEEPSIE LICENSES, LLC (WPDA/JEFFERSONVILLE, NY, reduced power due to transmitter problems); THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY (WOSP/PORTSMOUTH, OH, reduced power due to suspected antenna problems); and MATADORS, LLC (WQMS-A/QUITMAN, MS, repeating a previous STA for a temporary site and long wire antenna to get the station on the air before one year of silent status elapses).

CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA filed for a Silent STA for W252AW/CHICAGO due to interference with residents' electrical equipment.

And FAMILY STATIONS, INC. requested an extension of its Silent STA for W282AD/EAST WINDHAM, NY due to loss of its primary station feed.

