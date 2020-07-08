Frank Morano

RED APPLE MEDIA Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK adds FRANK MORANO for SUNDAY evenings from 7-8p starting this Sunday, JULY 12th.

“FRANK is one of the most entertaining young voices in talk radio today,” said . Pres. CHAD LOPEZ. “We’re thrilled to add FRANK to our ranks as we continue to cement our place as NEW YORK’s premiere news and talk station. Now more than ever, it’s more important that we make sure New Yorkers know where to go for news and information.”

“Joining the regular on-air lineup at 77WABC is the culmination of everything I’ve worked for since I was eight years old. I’m thrilled to work with some of the best talk talents in the country and for a radio station dedicated to quality live and local talk, at a time when it often seems in short supply,” said MORANO. “I’m committed to working as hard as I possibly can to deliver to New Yorkers the information they need to get through their day, along with insights and commentary representing every point of view. This will be a talking point free show, which I hope will be entertaining and unpredictable.”

