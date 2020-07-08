Promotions

MATADOR RECORDS has reorganized its staff in NEW YORK, LONDON and LOS ANGELES offices.

RIAN FOSSETT has been promoted to Creative Director. Based in the NEW YORK office, she oversees all creative and visual elements of global album and label campaigns, working closely with A&R, artists and managers.

MALCOLM DONALDSON steps up to Sr. Manager/Label Operations and Social Channels, also in NEW YORK. He will continue to co-manage the label social channels with co-founder GERARD COSLOY, as well as working closely with artists and managers to optimize their socials on request.

A new global publicity department will be led by NOAM KLAR and AARON LEITKO, along with EMILY ZAREMBA. NOAM KLAR, LEITKO's counterpart in the UK, has been promoted to Head of Publicity.

All staff report to President PATRICK AMORY in the NEW YORK office, as well as GM ALEX KEAGUE-DAVIES in the LONDON office.

« see more Net News