Bad Bunny (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

RIMAS/UNIVERSAL LATIN artist BAD BUNNY has made PLAYBOY history being on the first cover of the storied publication's digital life. Other than the late HUGH HEFNER, BAD BUNNY is the first man to appear solo on any PLAYBOY cover. BAD BUNNY's cover is accompanied by a feature article, "Bad Bunny is Not Playing God".

CNN has more here.

