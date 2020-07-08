Raising Funds For BHA

STINGRAY GROUP Urban CFXJ (FLOW 93.5)/TORONTO is hosting a 12-hour commercial free fundraising event to benefit TORONTO's BLACK HEALTH ALLIANCE. The DJS UNITED AGAINST RACISM event starts FRIDAY (7/10) at noon and is hosted by FLOW 93.5's BLAKE CARTER, PETER KASH and RICOCHET as well as TORONTO's DJ CHARLIE B and will feature 24 other DJs donating their time and using their platforms to raise money for BHA.

CFXJ (FLOW 93.5) GM STEVE PARSONS commented, "The time is now to step up and condemn anti-black racism in TORONTO and give our listeners a chance to support one of TORONTO’s most lauded charities: The BLACK HEALTH ALLIANCE."

Donations will be accepted online at flow935.com, by phone and SMS. In addition, pre-determined "match" hours will encourage FLOW 93-5 listeners and social followers to make a contribution to the cause.

« see more Net News