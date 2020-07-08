Partners For Virtual Video Series

BROADCAST MUSIC INC. (BMI) is partnering with TAYLOR GUITARS and SHURE for a new social media video series titled "My #1 Moment." It features BMI songwriters performing their first #1 song, acoustically at home. The weekly WEDNESDAY series will premiere TODAY (7/8) on TAYLOR GUITARS' INSTAGRAM channel with writer/artist MICHAEL HARDY.

Other songwriters to be featured on the series include ASH BOWERS, DEVIN DAWSON, RUSSELL DICKERSON, RILEY GREEN, SCOTTY MCCREERY, RANDY MONTANA and more.

"BMI consistently supports our songwriters and is unwavering in our effort to shed light on their talent," said BMI Asst. VP/Creative MASON HUNTER. "We are thrilled to enhance our longstanding partnership with TAYLOR GUITARS and excited to welcome SHURE to the fold. These unique segments are the perfect way to continue to highlight our first-time #1 writers and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talents on a beautiful instrument and with quality sound.”

