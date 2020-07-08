Pictured; (l-r) Johnny Tennander, Linus Wiklund, Jakob Emtestam, And Lasse Ewald

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed SWEDISH songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist LINUS “LOTUS IV” WIKLUND to a global publishing agreement. LINUS has written “Happy Now” by ZEDD ft. ELLEY DUHÉ, “Don’t Leave Me Alone” by DAVID GUETTA ft. ANNE-MARIE, and “Let You Love Me” by RITA ORA.

In a joint statement, SONY/ATV Managing Director, Scandinavia and SVP/A&R, Europe JOHNNY TENNANDER and SVP/A&R AMANDA HILL stated, “We are thrilled to welcome LINUS to SONY/ATV. He has been a friend to the family for a long time and we couldn’t be more excited to enter into this deal together. LINUS is an incredibly talented producer and songwriter, and we can’t wait for all the great music that is to come.”

“My friends at SONY/ATV have been like extended family ever since I started out in this business about a decade ago," said LINUS. "It couldn’t feel more natural to finally become part of the family for real. I look very much forward to our future together!"

« see more Net News