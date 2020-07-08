Boomer

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS Country KKQY (101.9 THE BULL)/HAYS, KS OM/PD and morning “MIKE and BOOMER” show co-host SCOTT GENE BOOMER, who died YESTERDAY (7/7) morning at his home at the age of 50. The station shared the news on its FACEBOOK page YESTERDAY, writing, “THE BULL says goodbye to the best. BOOMER passed away this morning at 3:50 am. HEAVEN gained a great one!”

According to an obituary on the station’s web site, “He spent his lifetime in radio broadcasting in a variety of roles from Program Director to radio announcer. He worked 30 years at EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, and a few years at [sister station] KHAZ … Over the years in broadcasting he received a number of awards … SCOTT loved his work and being on the air. He had a deep passion for his family and friends, the community of HAYS, and the people he reached out to in HAYS, and the surrounding area.”

Survivors include his wife, ANN BOOMER, and sons TYLER and KADEN. His funeral has been set for FRIDAY, JULY 10th at 10a (CT) at CELEBRATION COMMUNITY CHURCH in HAYS. Visitation is THURSDAY, JULY 9th from 6-8p at CLINE’S-KENITHLEY MORTUARY in HAYS, and from 9-10a on FRIDAY at the church.

