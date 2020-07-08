New Partnership

RIVIERA BROADCASTING has formed a partnership with JK STRATEGIES LLC which will provide area businesses, corporate offices and non-profit leadership teams with a 'marketing first' approach to local media.

RIVIERA President/CEO MICHAEL CUTCHALL said, "Anyone who knows JIM, especially the thousands who follow him on LINKEDIN and at MEDIASALESTRAINER.com, are well aware that he's among the most insightful and innovative marketing and media minds in the country, with a strong and informed point of view drawn from more than 30 years of journalism, business, media, government and non-profit experience. And given that RIVIERA's vision is focused on being the premier local marketing and media company, his partnership is an important step in our transformation."

JK STRATEGIES founder JIM KNAPP said, "Having a well-rounded and well-grounded marketing point of view is essential DNA for a local media company to help clients sort through the best strategic and tactical options for their unique situations. I'm also a huge believer in community-based marketing ... in creating 'win-win' platforms and campaigns that marry non-profits and businesses to achieve powerful outcomes. Now, at RIVIERA, with MIKE and ART MORALES at the leadership helm, along with their new Director of Strategic Partnerships, EMILY ROBERTS, I know I'm contributing these skills and experiences to a talented team of smart, focused and passionate pros."

RIVIERA BROADCASTING is home to Classic Hits KOAI (95.1 THE WOW FACTOR), Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1) and Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9).

