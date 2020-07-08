Launches New Program For Music Education

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's CMA FOUNDATION has launched UNIFIED VOICES FOR MUSIC EDUCATION (UVFME), an online collective where music educators can connect and share resources through focus groups, lesson plans and other creative ideas that can be utilized as they respond to teaching in a new way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers who are experts in different content areas of music education, such as choral, orchestral and technology, can create future teaching practices, and will work with focus groups to provide creative ideas for lesson plans. While the CMA FOUNDATION is hosting and providing these resources, the program is fully guided, implemented and executed by teachers. All teaching practices that are used in the collective will be attributed to the music teachers that submit them.

The CMA FOUNDATION is currently seeking music education professionals to submit teaching practices for UVFME, which will help provide meaningful instruction and lesson plans for music teachers as they resume classes in the FALL. These plans will be shared broadly with CMA FOUNDATION grantees, education partners and the UVFME collective during the SUMMER months.

Submit a future teaching practice, receive more details or join the collective here. The deadline to submit is MONDAY, JULY 20th.

“The future of music education will look very different as we approach this upcoming school year,” said CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “At the CMA FOUNDATION, we work to support music teachers from across the country by providing valuable resources that can help advance their careers and classrooms. UNIFIED VOICES FOR MUSIC EDUCATION is our way of bringing educators together through a teacher-led forum where they can share, create and collaborate to better help their students during this time.”

