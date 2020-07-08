Karen Kosowski

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed CANADIAN songwriter/producer KAREN KOSOWSKI to a global publishing deal. KOSOWSKI is known for her craft in both Country and Pop, and is a formally trained multi- instrumentalist. Her songs have been cut by MICKEY GUYTON, ROSS ELLIS, BRETT KISSEL TIM HICKS, TRYON and EMMA-LEE, among others.

“KAREN is a studio wizard," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "Her songs and productions pull the authentic heart out of every project she touches. She has the rare ability to connect and span across genres, and her career is taking off. We are so pleased to welcome KAREN to the SONY/ATV family, and we look forward to supporting her incredible talent.”

“I’m thrilled to sign with SONY/ATV," said KOSOWSKI. "Getting to work with ... the great SONY/ATV creative team is really a dream come true. I’m grateful to them for already making me feel part of the family, and I’m excited about a future filled with many new songs, ideas, and the occasional shared bourbon!”

