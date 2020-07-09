Podcast Workshop

AFROS & AUDIO is hosting a free podcasting tech workshop for Black creatives and audio professionals. The virtual event on WEDNESDAY, JULY 15th at 8p (ET) is intended to teach creators what tools and tech they need to record, launch, and grow a podcast.

The event, called the “Afros & Audio Novice Tech Talk,” will feature a panel of speakers presenting their experiences in the world of podcasting and sharing how they’ve used technology to create audio. The event will be interactive, as audience members will be encouraged to participate and ask questions. The event is part of Afros & Audio’s Podcast Creative Kickback virtual summer event series, which will include additional events in August and September.

Speakers at the Novice Tech Talk will include:

• AFRICA HANNIBAL, owner and creative director of BREAK BRED STUDIO

• CONSCIOUS, co-founder and owner of BONDFIRE RADIO

• WIZE GRAZETTE, founder of INDIE CREATIVE NETWORK

"AFROS & AUDIO'S mission is to become a mainstay in the lives and work of Black podcast creatives and audio professionals," said founder TALIB JASIR. "As a creative community, our mission is to increase Black podcasts in the marketplace and build our own tables within the industry by connecting with brands, such as ACAST, to offer programming that supports creatives as they launch and work to sustain their podcast."

To RSVP for the event for free, register here.

