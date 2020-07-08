Luke Combs

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed LUKE COMBS to an exclusive global publishing agreement. Since his breakout in 2016, COMBS has seen success with multiple hits, including “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away,” “She Got The Best Of Me,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Does To Me” featuring Eric Church. His current single, “Lovin' On You,” is currently climbing the charts.

“LUKE is building his career like so many great artists of the past," said UMPG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO TROY TOMLINSON. "He’s writing hit songs that Country music fans identify with. They feel like he’s the guy next door, their friend, someone who knows how they feel and sings about their life. He does that with humility and respect for those who came before him. We are beyond grateful to represent him and his songs.”

“I quickly became a LUKE COMBS fan five years ago after hearing what would eventually be his debut album," said UMPG NASHVILLE SVP/A&R CYNDI FORMAN. "It was apparent to me that he was not only a great vocalist and entertainer, but someone who is a songwriter at heart. LUKE continues to impress me with his ability to connect with music fans across the world. I’m beyond excited to have the UMPG team become a part of his incredible team.”

“I’m really excited to be joining UMPG NASHVILLE and the strong roster of songwriters they have," said COMBS. "UNIVERSAL MUSIC’s success with publishing a lot of great songs over the years cannot be denied, and I’m thankful to now be a part of that.”

