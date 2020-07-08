Next Best Thing

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is now planning the virtual XPNFEST WEEEKEND the same weekend its annual XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL would have happened -- FRIDAY NIGHT JULY 24th through SUNDAY, JULY 26th.

XPNFEST WEEKEND will feature archived full-length sets and two-song sets presented online from some of the XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL’s most memorable past performers. There will also be exclusive new performances by some of the artists who would have appeared this year on SUNDAY afternoon. They include DEVON GILFILLIAN, THE DISTRICTS, GREAT TIME, ILLITERATE LIGHT, LIZ PHAIR, MICHAELA ANNE and NICOLE ATKINS.

“XPNFEST WEEKEND will be the next best thing to being outdoors on the DELAWARE RIVERFRONT with thousands of other music lovers enjoying our unique, annual XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL,” said WXPN GM ROGER LAMAY. “To have almost a quarter of the artists who were to have appeared live at the 2020 festival still want to give WXPN members and listeners new and exclusive full-length, live performances on SUNDAY, JULY 26th says a great deal about their affection for the WXPN community.”

Go here for details on how to stream XPNFEST WEEKEND and to view the daily performance schedules.



