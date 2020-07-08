Rhea

COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME 2004 inductee JACK DONALD RHEA, known on the air as “UNCLE DON,” passed away on SATURDAY, JUNE 20th in SPRINGFIELD, MO. He was 88.

RHEA began his radio career while in the AIR FORCE, where he became PD of the station on the LACKLAND base in TEXAS, and went on to work programming and on-air jobs in SAN ANTONIO (KBUC) and GRAND JUNCTION, CO (KQIL). But he is best known for his more than a quarter century on the air in KANSAS CITY, most of it spent in mornings at KCKN, where he worked from 1962 until 1986. He later served as GM for WATZ-A-F/ALPENA, MI before retiring in 1995.

Survivors include his wife, HARRIET, four sons and 35 grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. More info here and here.

« back to Net News