PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING News/Talk WESA has named MARYLEE WILLIAMS as the new Editor and Producer of its daily magazine program, “THE CONFLUENCE” hosted by KEVIN GAVIN.

“We’re pleased to have MARYLEE, an experienced news show producer, join our staff and help us continue to evolve and grow THE CONFLUENCE,” said WESA New Director PATRICK DOYLE.



“I'm thrilled to join WESA and “THE CONFLUENCE” because it’s an agile and thoughtful show that gives space to digest the news in our changing region,” said WILLIAMS. “I've been working in audio since my first newscast at my college radio station, KLSU, and I've remained committed to working at NPR member stations. I look forward to being part of a tight-knit team dedicated to this amazing city.”

WILLIAMS has worked at several NPR member stations across the country, including WRKF/BATON ROUGE, LA., WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, and most recently at WOSU/COLUMBUS, OHIO where she was a senior producer for “ALL SIDES” with ANN FISHER, a two-hour daily talk show.

“THE CONFLUENCE,” airs at 9a MONDAY through THURSDAY and blends the reporting of the WESA newsroom and conversations with southwestern PENNSYLVANIA experts to bring context to current events.

