99-5 K-Rock Replaces Oldies 99.5

ALL ACCESS has learned that MARQUETTE RADIO LLC has flipped two radio station formats after their recent sale from SOVEREIGN COMMUNICATIONS.

WNGE/NEGAUNEE, MI flipped from from Classic Hits OLDIES 99.5 to Active Rock 99-5 K-ROCK.

In addition, WUPK (94.1)/MARQUETTE, MI and WIMK (93.1)/IRON MOUNTAIN, MI flipped from Classic Rock 94 ROCK to AC 94-1 THE BREEZE.

