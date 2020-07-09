-
Marquette Radio LLC Flips Two Station Formats In Michigan's Upper Peninsula
ALL ACCESS has learned that MARQUETTE RADIO LLC has flipped two radio station formats after their recent sale from SOVEREIGN COMMUNICATIONS.
WNGE/NEGAUNEE, MI flipped from from Classic Hits OLDIES 99.5 to Active Rock 99-5 K-ROCK.
In addition, WUPK (94.1)/MARQUETTE, MI and WIMK (93.1)/IRON MOUNTAIN, MI flipped from Classic Rock 94 ROCK to AC 94-1 THE BREEZE.
