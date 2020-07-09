Chris Fleming

CHRIS FLEMING has been named EVP for EL DORADO BROADCASTERS and GM for its VICTOR VALLEY, CA, stations.

FLEMING spent the past three years as EVP at NEUHOFF MEDIA, in LAFAYETTE, IN, and 10 years as Chief Revenue Officer/GM at RAMAR COMMUNICATIONS in LUBBOCK, TX, and ALBUQUERQUE, NM.

Commented EL DORADO BROACASTERINS President JASON WOLFF, “CHRIS FLEMING has a long history of building products and growing revenues in markets of all sizes. I’ve watched from a distance as he built tremendous value for BRAD ROMAN at RAMAR. Now I’m excited to give CHRIS the reins and see him guide EL DORADO into a successful integrated marketing company with strong radio brands at its core.”

Said FLEMING, “This is a great time to be in the radio business, especially in smaller markets where radio is an integral part of the daily routine This is especially true in the VICTOR VALLEY, where EL DORADO owns virtually all of the radio stations and there is no local television; and in YUMA, where there are only four FM stations serving a metro area with nearly 200,000 listeners, and EL DORADO owns the top-rated cluster of radio stations.

“For me, it was very important to find a company with a solid vision for the future," he added. "As we grow our businesses at EL DORADO, we will continue to seek out the most talented people to join our team. Even though we have the dominant stations in each market, I still believe that our people are the company’s most valuable assets.”

« see more Net News