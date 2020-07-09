KYGO is 40

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. Country KYGO/DENVER is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the format this week. The station will mark the occasion with a day of special programming on SATURDAY, JULY 11th. From 7a-11a (MDT), it will count down the top 40 songs in the station’s history. Then from 11a-midnight, it will present what the station is calling “the biggest live music event to ever hit DENVER radio, KYGOpia,” a virtual concert featuring music from GARTH BROOKS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KENNY CHESNEY, GEORGE STRAIT, BLAKE SHELTON, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND, DIERKS BENTLEY, OLD DOMINION, JASON ALDEAN, ALABAMA, MAREN MORRIS, ZAC BROWN BAND, MIRANDA LAMBERT, KETIH URBAN, ERIC CHURCH and a few surprises.

“It's rare to have one format associated with a set of call letters for 40 years,” said BONNEVILLE DENVER Senior Regional VP/Market Mr. BOB CALL. “It would have never been possible without the love, care and dedication of each KYGO staff member contributing to our success over the years. It’s a privilege to serve the DENVER community and our great Country music fans.”

“KYGO is such an integral part of COLORADO and DENVER history, both in terms of community service and bringing Country music to the state,” said PD BRIAN MICHEL. “We’re excited to bring this SATURDAY’s programming to the KYGO audience for reflection and celebration.”

