Lady A (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

LADY A, the Country band formerly known as LADY ANTEBELLUM, has filed suit against the SEATTLE-based blues singer with whom they now share a name. The band claims ANITA WHITE asked for $10 million to settle a dispute over use of the name, which erupted in JUNE when the band opted to drop “ANTEBELLUM” from its moniker (NET NEWS 6/11).

"We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the CIVIL WAR, which includes slavery,” the band said, explaining its decision at the time. WHITE immediately cried foul, saying she’s been using the name LADY A professionally for more than two decades, lashing out at the band on social media and in the press.

While it initially seemed the two sides were close to an agreement, with both posting the same photo and message on INSTAGRAM on JUNE 15th after what they termed a “transparent, honest, and authentic conversation,” that progress later stalled. BILLBOARD reports that attorneys for the band filed suit YESTERDAY (7/8) in NASHVILLE’s U.S. District Court for the Middle District of TENNESSEE, asking the court to uphold its trademark on the name, which the band obtained in 2011.

“TODAY we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with ANITA WHITE in unity and common purpose has ended,” the group said in a statement. “She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name LADY A, a trademark we have held for many years … We never even entertained the idea that she shouldn’t also be able to use the name LADY A, and never will – today’s action doesn’t change that .. We hope ANITA and the advisers she is now listening to will change their minds about their approach. We can do so much more together than in this dispute.”

BILLBOARD further reports that, “The band asks for no money in the suit, only a court declaration that the trio is lawfully using the LADY A trademark and that its continued use of the trademark does not infringe on any rights WHITE may have under state or federal law.”

