Following notice from the MARRIOTT in ORLANDO that it would not hold RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' annual ENTRELEADERSHIP SUMMIT due to COVID-19 concerns, DAVE RAMSEY announced he'd move the event, set for JULY 12-15, to his company HQ in FRANKLIN, TN. An online version of the event is also being offered.

A message on the site reads: “We know it’s been a season of fighting. Of pivoting and learning. And this year more than ever, it’s going to be time to come together. To celebrate small business. To keep growing. And to get inspired to keep up the fight. So, while we’re moving to a later date in a new city, SUMMIT is still GAME ON. We’ll see you there.”

