Feed Your Neighbor

FIRST BAPTIST DALLAS CRISWELL COLLEGE Contemporary Christian KCBIDALLAS listeners helped raise money for families to get the food they need in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with their FEED YOUR NEIGHBOR campaign..

The station partnered with MISSION ARLINGTON, BUCKNER INTERNATIONAL, SONRISE NEW TESTAMENT MINISTRIES and MARDEL CHRISTIN & EDUCATION STORES in the outreach.

KCBI listeners donated a total of 10,000 pounds of food and six thousand BIBLES, which MISSION ARLINGTON distributed to neighbors in need during the month of JUNE.

KCBI GM MATT AUSTIN commented, “KCBI listeners stepped up again to serve our community. Who would have believed they would literally drop off five tons of food! We’re thankful for the response of so many to help make a difference during this difficult time.”

