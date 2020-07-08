Animal Talking

FACET/WARNER RECORDS recording artist SHAWN WASABI is set to appear on TWITCH-TV's hit show, "Animal Talking" tonight at 7p PT/.10p ET.

His debut album, "Mangotale," is available at all digital service providers now. T

This will mark the International pop sensation's virtual TV debut. Go to Twitch.tv/GaryWhitta for details.



Wasabi will join the all-avatar cast of “2020’s hottest talk show” performing “Animal Crossing” and his current single “Lemons (ft. kennedi)” before taking the couch for a chat with GARY WHITTA from his virtual basement studio. Both tracks are featured on SHAWN'S debut full-length album.

WASABI explained the story behind "Mangotale", “This is my first full-length project and I’m incredibly excited for people to listen to it! I produced almost the entire thing on my laptop at home! I’ve changed, developed and grown so much over the last five years -- my understanding of the world, of myself and my personality; being disassembled and reassembled; making friends; the people I’ve interacted with and my different musical inspirations/mentors. I feel like this project perfectly expresses that shift while also channeling the energy and emotion I had in those different chapters of my life. 'Mangotale' also flexes a lot of my musical range between collaborative pop energy production and weird knob-twiddling audio manipulation sound design.”

