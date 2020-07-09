2020 Noms

THE RADIO HALL OF FAME has released this year's 24 nominees, across six categories. Industry voting in four of those categories begins next MONDAY, JULY 13th, while listener voting in the two other categories begins on JULY 20th.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, the 2020 induction ceremony will be held as a live radio broadcast from multiple locations this OCTOBER. The date and additional details will be announced along with the final inductees later this SUMMER.

Nominees To Be Voted On By Voting Participant Panel:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more): MARK & BRIAN (KLOS/LOS ANGELES); BOBBY RICH (KFMB/SAN DIEGO & KMXZ/TUCSON); BOB RIVERS (KJR/SEATTLE); DONNIE SIMPSON (WMMJ/WASHINGTON, DC).

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more): ANGIE MARTINEZ (WWPR/NEW YORK); MATT SIEGEL (WXKS/BOSTON); ELLIOT SEGAL (WWDC/WASHINGTON, DC); BOB STROUD (WDRV/CHICAGO).

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more): SID MARK (Host, SOUNDS OF SINATRA); JOEY REYNOLDS (Host, WOR RADIO NETWORK); the late COKIE ROBERTS (Political Reporter, NPR); SUZYN WALDMAN (NEW YORK YANKEES RADIO NETWORK).

Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more): THE BREAKFAST CLUB (CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE, DJ ENVY, PREMIERE NETWORKS); LARRY ELDER (SALEM RADIO NETWORK); JAIME JARRIN (LOS ANGELES DODGERS NETWORK); KIM KOMANDO (Host, THE KIM KOMANDO SHOW, WESTAR RADIO NETWORK).

Nominees To Be Voted On By Listeners & Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee:

Music Format On-Air Personality: WHITNEY ALLEN (THE BIG TIME WITH WHITNEY ALLEN, WESTWOOD ONE); BOB LACEY & SHERI LYNCH (THE BOB AND SHERI SHOW, WESTWOOD ONE); SWAY CALLOWAY (SIRIUSXM SHADE 45); JOHN BOY & BILLY (THE JOHN BOY & BILLY SHOW, PREMIERE NETWORKS).

Spoken Word On-Air Personality: GLENN BECK (THE GLENN BECK SHOW, PREMIERE NETWORKS); JOHN KOBYLT & KEN CHIAMPOU (THE JOHN & KEN SHOW,, KFI-A/LOS ANGELES); STEPHANIE MILLER (THE STEPHANIE MILLER SHOW, WYD MEDIA); WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME (NPR).

"2020 marks 100 years of radio and, while we regret that we cannot hold an in-person event this year, we're looking forward to the excitement of a live, multi-location radio broadcast," said Chair KRAIG KITCHIN. "I want to thank DENNIS GREEN (Chief Revenue Officer of SUN & FUN MEDIA & KEY NETWORKS) and Chair of this year's Nominating Committee, and all the radio professionals who are volunteering their time and expertise to the difficult task of selecting inductees from such an impressive list."

GREEN said, "I look forward to working with the Committee and to honoring the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame inductees during the special live radio broadcast."

Rock Hall Of Fame Replacing Live Induction Ceremony With HBO Special

THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION also announced that it will replace its annual live induction ceremony with an exclusive HBO special honoring this year's inductees.

The event is changing because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and will air on HBO and to stream on HBO Max at 8p (EST/PST) on NOVEMBER 7th.

