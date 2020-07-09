New Affiliate

SUN BROADCAST GROUP adds MeTV-FM on WGTO/SOUTH BEND, IN, airing the format this past SUNDAY.

"WGTO AM910 and FM97.1 has been a classic hits station for many years, but we found ourselves competing with higher power stations playing the same tight playlist and voice tracked DJ's. We needed to try something different,” said Owner/GM LARRY LANGFORD “MeTV-FM pulls it off in a way that allows you to enjoy the music flow with creative and entertaining drop ins about the times and the music. We are looking forward to a long relationship in the SOUTH BEND, INDIANA market!"

For more information on securing MeTV-FM in your market, call RICH O’BRIEN at (212) 380-9338.

