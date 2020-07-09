Eric Wong

WARNER MUSIC GROUP names ERIC WONG as Pres./Chief Marketing Officer, effective AUGUST 17th. WONG, who is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ISLAND RECORDS, will continue to be based in NEW YORK and will report to WMG Global CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA.

“If you want to propel the global conversation around artists, you need to be able to cut through the noise with the intensity, fluidity, and creativity needed to produce superstars,” said LOUSADA. “I’ve known ERIC since he was with ATLANTIC over a decade ago. He’s a bold, inventive marketer with a true fan’s sensibility, and he’s been behind a string of disruptive campaigns that have launched global careers. He’ll have a worldwide remit to drive our one-company philosophy as we grow our artist development capabilities and expand our ability to make great talent impossible to ignore.”

“MAX and his team have a visionary view of how artist development should work in the streaming age,” said WONG. “The WARNER global roster, from local talent to international superstars, is incredible, and I’m excited to work with everyone in the U.S., UK, and around the world to create the most inventive, impactful campaigns to break and sustain artists’ careers. I want to thank Max for this fantastic new opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working closely with JESSICA KEELEY-CARTER and the global team."

