Charlamagne Tha God Inks Deal To Host A Weekly Talk Show On Comedy Central
July 9, 2020
PREMIERE NETWORKS/iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK BREAKFAST CLUB personality CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD is adding TVs COMEDY CENTRAL to his resume, reports VULTURE.
The new series will be a weekly half-hour show about current events and cultural issues. A date for the premiere has not been set, but the target is to be in production by election time in NOVEMBER.
This venture reunites CHARLAMAGNE with CHRIS MCCARTHY, Pres./The Entertainment and Youth Group at COMEDY CENTRAL parent company VIACOMCBS.
The two previously worked together when MCCARTHY ran MTV2 and CHARLAMAGNE was a regular on GUY CODE.
CHARLAMAGNE told VULTURE that he and MCCARTHy started talking about doing a show together late last year, right around the time MCCARTHY was given oversight of COMEDY CENTRAL.
VULTURE has more.
