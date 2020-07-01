Charlamagne

PREMIERE NETWORKS/iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK BREAKFAST CLUB personality CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD is adding TVs COMEDY CENTRAL to his resume, reports VULTURE.

The new series will be a weekly half-hour show about current events and cultural issues. A date for the premiere has not been set, but the target is to be in production by election time in NOVEMBER.

This venture reunites CHARLAMAGNE with CHRIS MCCARTHY, Pres./The Entertainment and Youth Group at COMEDY CENTRAL parent company VIACOMCBS.

The two previously worked together when MCCARTHY ran MTV2 and CHARLAMAGNE was a regular on GUY CODE.

CHARLAMAGNE told VULTURE that he and MCCARTHy started talking about doing a show together late last year, right around the time MCCARTHY was given oversight of COMEDY CENTRAL.

VULTURE has more.

