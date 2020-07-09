Tony Bruno

INTERAMERICANA DE RADIO Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTIER 1090AM)/SAN DIEGO has become the new flagship station of SB NATION RADIO/JAKIB MEDIA PARTNERS' "INTO THE NIGHT WITH TONY BRUNO AND HARRY MAYES." The show will air weekenights from 9p-mid.

“I'm Baaaack!,” said BRUNO. "Excited to be back on in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, my second-home. I loved it there and have missed the great fans and am looking forward to hearing from them

again and bringing the new show to the SOCAl airwaves on THE MIGHTIER 1090 baby!”

JAKIB MEDIA PARTNERS Founder JOE FRAUSE said, “Fifty years in the making, THE TONY BRUNO SHOw is pushing to take over the Radio World. This WEST COAST partnership with THE MIGHTIER 1090am further validates the insatiable desire by the public to consume great radio; Tony & Harry provide that for millions of sports fans.”

“We’re thrilled to add THE MIGHTIER 1090am to our growing affiliate base,” said GOW MEDIA and SB NATION RADIO CEO DAVID GOW. “I can’t think of a better way to relaunch an iconic radio station with an industry legend like TONY.”

BILL HAGEN of THE MIGHTIER 1090AM said, "Adding BRUNO To the relaunch of this historic radio station was a true no-brainer. TONY helped invent the entire Sports Radio genre, and it is only fitting that an icon like TONY is on an icon like THE MIGHTIER 1090AM."

