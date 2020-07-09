Smith (l), Yearwood (r)

WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated Country evening show, “Nights With ELAINA,” will have a third round of guest hosts beginning MONDAY, JULY 15th through SATURDAY, JULY 18th from 7p to midnight. Guests scheduled to fill in for host ELAINA SMITH are: TRISHA YEARWOOD, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CHRISSY METZ, BRETT ELDREDGE, JUSTIN MOORE, and RASCAL FLATTS' JAY DEMARCUS with his wife, ALLISON.

"There are few things more comforting than hearing familiar voices every day, which is one of the reasons radio has been so helpful through this pandemic," said SMITH. "I am beyond grateful to all the Country stars that have stepped in to hang with our listeners while I can't be there. This time around we've got a really fun mix of artists that I know will keep the positive vibe of the show going as we continue to navigate 2020 together.”

SMITH's first round of guest hosts filled in the week of MAY 18th through MAY 22nd, and included GABBY BARRETT, INGRID ANDRESS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, CARLY PEARCE and LINDSAY ELL (NET NEWS 5/15). The second round of guests the week of JUNE 15th through JUNE 21st included MAREN MORRIS, KELSEA BALLERINI, LADY ANTEBELLUM's HILLARY SCOTT, LITTLE BIG TOWN's KAREN FAIRCHILD, MADDIE & TAE, LAUREN ALAINA and RUNAWAY JUNE (NET NEWS 6/10).

